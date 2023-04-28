Volunteer Rose Bearpaw said she feels good about helping Kids' Space Child Advocacy Center provide resources for families seeking help.
"Sometimes I have to sit with the kids because there's no caregiver," she said. "Most of the families we see are in a crisis situation, so it really makes me feel good to be a bright spot for the families during a tough crisis situation."
Bearpaw's work was appreciated on Thursday. She was one of 61 people honored at Neighbors Building Neighborhoods Volunteer Recognition Luncheon, held at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
This is the 14th year NBN has recognized community volunteers.
Outgoing NBN Board President Jerry Keeley quoted an adage "volunteers don't necessarily have the time, they have the heart."
"Every one of you in here are critical to the environment and critical to the community we live in," Keeley said. "Thank you for the heart and passion you put in to support your organization."
Dr. Jewell Daniels was honored for helping several organizations. Daniels, who did not make it to the luncheon, was recognized as a Community Champion.
NBN Executive Director Kim Lynch said Daniels helps fund Thanksgiving dinners and Christmas dinners for needy people.
"He volunteers over and over and over again," Lynch said.
Shirley Glider, a tax aide with AARP, said receiving an honor for her work is a privilege.
"But it's humbling, when you see others volunteer also, do a lot more than I do," Glider said, adding that she wants "to share with the community and to help others."
She, too, helps in several ways. Glider said she works with the backpack program at Oldham Baptist Church and helps with a Parkinson's support group.
Lynch presented Keeley with an engraved blue glass bowl honoring his term as president.
"If you know Jerry, he knows every person in this room," Lynch said. "He knows what position you're doing, where you're learning, and where you need to grow. He's a sure leader and I'm proud to have him here."
Keeley, human resources manager at Georgia-Pacific, said serving has been a privilege.
"It's humbling to be recognized that way," he said. "So many people contributed in so many ways.
Steve Highers, incoming board chairman, said it is a blessing to take over as chair.
"The staff and programs that are part of Neighbors Building Neighborhoods are so vital, so it's an honor to be part of this amazing team," Highers said. "And thank you, the volunteers. We couldn't do the level of programming we have without you, the volunteers coming together to make your communities and organizations the best that they can be."
Neighbors Building Neighborhoods Volunteer Honorees
• AARP Tax-Aide: Sharon Gilder
• Community Champion: Dr. Jewell L. Daniels
• Muskogee City Council: Shirley Hilton-Flanary (Ward I), Stephanie Jones (Ward I), Jaime Stout (Ward II), Alex Reynolds (Ward II), Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed (Ward III), Perline Boyattia-Craig (Ward III), Traci McGee (Ward IV), Tracy Hoos (Ward IV)
• Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center — Trust Authority: Dr. Tracy Hoos, Mike Miller, Roy Tucker, Juanda Perkins, Tish Dawkins, Wayne Johnson, Rev. Leroy Walker.
• Founders' Place Historical District, Inc.: Elvira Smith, GiGi Webb.
• Fur Babies Adoptions and Rescue: Rose Hutton, Eddie Hutton, Ethan Mosteller, Andrea Mosteller, Billy Reaume, Jeffrey Baird, Della Smith, Mary Hall, Christina Henderson, Melinda Tye, Mike Tye, Chris Brassfield.
• Kids' Space Child Advocacy Center: Rose Bearpaw.
• Main Street Muskogee: Stacy Burns, Melony Carey, Carley Graham, Cadey Graham
• Muskogee Area Literacy Council: Linda Smith.
• Muskogee Tourism Authority: Aanjee Wilkerson, Traci McGee.
• NBN Prevention Programs & Muskogee CAN Coalition: John Lindsay, Paul Thomas, Tricia Wall, Tiffany Tolbert, Tyler Stone, Meghan Johnson.
• St. Joseph Catholic School: Jonathan Wiedel, Jennifer Wiedel, Liliana Hernandez-Macias, Jamie Adams, Brittany Dennis, Brandy Russell, Benny Traylor, Nicole Bowling, Hailey Greuel, Dr. Theresa Amigo, Kendall Greuel, Jim Eby, Lauren Rich, Bereket Yosef, Michelle Miller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.