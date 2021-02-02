Neighbors enjoyed children's smiling faces

For the short time they lived at 903 Indiana St., three children made an impact.
Damon Smith, who lives a few blocks from the house, recalled seeing three of the children wave from the window whenever he'd walk his dog, Katy Bell, by their house.
On Tuesday morning, Smith and his mother, Pamela Roughface, walked as close as they could to the house. They took flowers that were placed near the house in the children's memory, Smith said.
"The kids, they were always waving at me from the window,” Smith said. “But they were always waving at us as we walked by, always laughing, happy, proud. This is a big shock."
Roughface said she, too, remembered how happy and cheerful the children seemed to be.
"They were always waving, laughing, they liked to see the dog," Roughface said.
"So that's why we took those flowers down there," Smith said. "It's a tragedy."
Roughface said she heard about the shooting on the news, then saw helicopters Tuesday morning.
She said she hated to see it happen in the neighborhood, which is a good neighborhood.
"Nothing ever happens around here," she said. "I lived here 52 years in this house. Nothing has ever happened like this."
The Tuesday morning shooting shattered what residents say is a safe, quiet neighborhood. The Pleasant Valley Health Care Center is a few houses south of the home.
Neaoma Nitter, who lives across Indiana Street from where the shooting occurred, said she heard noises around 1:30 to 2 a.m. Tuesday. Nitter said she didn't know much about the family, only that they had lived there two or three weeks. She said she had never seen any problems or anything unusual at the house. She said she didn't notice any traffic around the house.
"Of course, I work," she said.
