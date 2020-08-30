New library card for children doesn't require adults to visit library

Children and teens won't need parents with them to use area libraries.
The Eastern Oklahoma Library System's NOW Card account grants youth from ages 6 to 17 the ability to check out two books, plus have filtered internet access at area libraries.
"One challenge we see is we often get kids come in, and their parent's can't or won't come in with them, then they can't get a library card," said Jessica Conley, Muskogee Public Library branch manager. "Previously, you had to have a parent's permission to get a card if you were under 18."
Q.B. Boydstun branch manager Rhonda Lee said, "We're hoping this will be a great help to people how like their kids to be at the library, but can't be there with them."
The NOW Card is a regular library card with special coding and does not require parental signatures to get, Conley said.
Parents are notified when their child registers for a NOW Card and may withdraw permission to use it, she said.
In a letter to parents, EOLS Executive Director Mary Moroney said children also have unlimited access to libraries' online learning and research resources with the account.
Conley said such access could be useful with the school year starting.
"We're hopeful this will allow us to make cards for school kids," she said. "If we were to have a school event, we could get cards for the kids at school without having to worry if their parents will bring them in or not."
She said parents sometimes are too busy or are not available to take their children to the library. It also can help children in foster homes.
The card also is fine free and does not hold parents responsible for items checked out, Conley said.
"If they check items out and don't bring them back, they can't check anything else out until we get them back," she said.
Moroney said children also could get a regular library card, which requires the parent or guardian to visit the library. The regular card allows up to 50 items to be checked out.
EOLS libraries also include Jim Lucas Checotah Library, Rieger in Haskell, as well as branches in Warner, Tahlequah, Eufaula and Hulbert.
What to do
To obtain a NOW Card account, go to an Eastern Oklahoma Library System branch library counter and ask for a registration. Fill out the registration. A letter will be sent to the parent.
