New outdoor play ideas designed to avoid contact

Recess takes on new colors at St. Joseph Catholic School as students wind around swirly mazes or hopscotch along a flower stem, all in an effort to avoid contact.
Meanwhile, St. Joseph Principal Joanne Myers said the school’s swings, slides and jungle gym are “fenced off until we’re COVID-free.”
Before school started on Thursday, staff members painted a new play area on a concrete basketball court. Myers said the new play area has “all kinds of fun things to do that involve no touching of things or each other.”
Myers said said she found the touch-less play area idea on Facebook.
The newly painted play area features thin trails students walk on as if they were on balance beams. A painted flower has leaves numbered 1-10 for a different take on hopscotch. Students jump from a red splotch to a yellow splotch to a white one. There also is a blue hashtag for tic-tac-toe.
The area has older markings for basketball and other games, said physical education teacher Tommy Anderson.
“We’ve got the four-square, which the older kids like,” he said. “We still have the basketball goals.”
The area has several mazes for students to follow.
“You get to the finish line and still maintain social distancing,” Anderson said.
Art teacher Hillary McQueen designed, drew and painted parts of the play area, he said.
Older students will use a walking trail for fitness activities.
“There will be charms that they wear according to how many miles they can walk,” he said. “They will also have games out there in the field, a kickball area and a soccer area.”
Staff will sanitize balls and other equipment every day after use.
The play area is one of several steps the school has taken to protect students and staff during the pandemic, she said.
“We want to ensure our parents we are taking COVID-19 seriously,” Myers said. “We have all kinds of precautions.”
The school had no problems keeping its 85 students separated and distanced in the classrooms. Students eat lunch in their classrooms.
The Knights of Columbus is making clear plexiglass screens for students, she said.
“We’ve got sanitization stations across the school,” she said. “We’re putting in touch-less faucets and paper towel holders.”
Bottle-filling stations will be installed at water fountains.
Staff and students get their temperatures taken upon first entering the building.
All staff and students must wear masks inside, or, as fourth-grader Katie Ngo said, “mask up.”
Myers said students did “amazingly well” at keeping their masks on.
She said she had expected students would wonder why they had to wear masks.
“But they’re all doing really good,” she said, crediting parents with instructing their children.
