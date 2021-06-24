The Holberton School, a tuition-deferred college alternative for training software engineers, announced the addition of new programs intended for those with prior technical education or experience. These 12-month offerings, which are available for students starting in July, include Machine Learning, Linux Programming, Advanced Algorithms and Blockchain, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality, and Full-Stack Web Development.
“While many of our current students had no previous technology experience, we know there are those with prior industry knowledge who are still interested in a Holberton education,” said Libby Ediger, Holberton Tulsa Executive Director. “Thanks to the addition of these new programs, we are better equipped to serve those who are looking to further their education or work experience in cutting-edge industries across the technology sector.”
The new programs are designed for upskilling those already in the workforce or with prior technical education. To be considered for admission into these offerings, applicants will need to attend two interviews and meet the requirements of one of the following options:
Option 1: Submit transcripts from an accredited postsecondary institution documenting completion of previous IT coursework. Within the past five years, individuals must have a minimum of 30 semester credits or 45 quarter credits in IT coursework with a grade of C or higher.
Option 2: Possess a bachelor’s or associate degree (A.A, A.S. A.A.S., AOS acceptable) in IT or a related field from an accredited postsecondary institution.
Option 3: Demonstrate at least two years of relevant work experience through resume review and employer references. Individuals must provide official records of completion of current and active relevant IT certifications, and experience will be verified.
Applicants who do not meet the requirements of Options 1-3 but have prior experience may be eligible to complete a technical challenge for admission into these programs. Graduates of a Holberton School program are also deemed to have the minimum skills necessary to be successful in one of these programs.
At the end of the full-time, 12-month programs, students will receive a diploma in their program. During their time at Holberton Tulsa, they will have access to innovative, hands-on Silicon Valley-developed curriculum, as well as Holberton’s Career Services Department, which assists graduates in obtaining employment in the fields for which they are trained.
“As our curriculum expands, we continue to prioritize a high-quality learning experience, along with a well-rounded skill set, in order to ensure our students leave Holberton ready to thrive, succeed and contribute to their local communities,” Ediger said.
Those interested in being part of the next Holberton Tulsa cohort can apply online through July 7. For more information about Holberton Tulsa or to apply, visit www.holbertontulsa.com/about/.
About Holberton Tulsa
Holberton Tulsa launched in January of 2020 and is part of a global network of software engineering schools on five continents. Holberton Tulsa is dedicated to meeting the educational needs of a developing and expanding society in a highly advanced technological community. The school is committed to preparing students academically and professionally to meet the constantly changing employment requirements needed to be successful in a career in software engineering. Our selection process is based only on talent and motivation. Go to www.holbertontulsa.com to learn more.
