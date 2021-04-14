New Tech @ Cherokee Elementary literacy lab to improve reading skills

Teachers can help other teachers improve student reading skills with a new literacy lab at New Tech @ Cherokee Elementary.
Two former New Tech at Cherokee Elementary classrooms have divided into three literacy rooms. The lab is among several Cherokee Elementary improvement projects funded by the $110 million 2019 bond issue.
Cherokee, Pershing and Creek elementary schools are to undergo more bond-funded renovation projects this summer.
Chief Administrative Officer Lance Crawley said each site is to receive secure new front entry vestibules, remodeled offices, new classroom carpets and keyless entries inside. Exterior improvements include new LED lighting around the perimeters and landscaping around school entrances. He said the work is expected to be completed by the start of the 2022 school year in August.
Estimated cost of the summer work is $2.8 million.
New Tech Principal Reubin McIntosh said the literacy rooms feature an observation room where one teacher works with a student to help improve reading. The observation room has a double-sided mirror where Reading Recovery teachers can be reviewed while working with students. Reading Recovery is a short-term intervention program for first-graders struggling with reading and writing.
MPS Literacy Specialist and Reading Recovery Coordinator Mary VanEtten said teachers and administrators watching the lesson "discuss the interaction taking place between the child and teacher."
"We dissect her teaching interaction in order to accelerate the learning of the student," she said. "The intent is, in the next year, we will train classroom teachers in professional development."
The third room is teacher conference space, as well as VanEtten's office.
McIntosh said Cherokee's entrance and office area will be redesigned to be more secure.
"We're also looking at exterior lighting as a safety precautionary measure to ensure that our campus is well lit," McIntosh said. "We want to make sure it's a welcoming environment of all of our students and their families as they are walking in."
Other summer construction projects include improved traffic flow and parking areas at Creek Elementary, improved fire suppression systems at Creek and Pershing and improvements at Cherokee.
