Night Hoops summer program will go beyond the basketball court when it moves to a new location this year.
The free program will run 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through July 29 at Muskogee Teen Center. The program, which featured teams of 3-on-3 basketball, had been held each summer at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
Ray Hopkins, event organizer, said the city didn't have enough money to fund the program this summer. He said the community, particularly Muskogee pastors, "came together and kept it going."
The program is for boys and girls fifth grade and up, Hopkins said.
"The ones under the fifth grade who are accompanied by their parents also can come," he said. "It's been a tradition for decades now, what they do is have the kids come together, and they have their own teams. We show them teamwork. With these teams, we do a tournament, and in July we give a cash prize to the ones who win."
There will be other educational and recreational programs, Director Melody Cranford said.
"It's going to be different than just outside 3-on-3 basketball," she said. "The Teen Center has opened up its rooms to us. They have pool tables and games there already.
"We have classrooms. If you're not playing basketball and don't want to watch the game. We're going to have karaoke on some of the nights, we're going to have painting. We're going to have different activities."
Programs and speakers vary each week. Cranford said there will be a cheer clinic and a glow party this Friday. Muskogee High School basketball coach Lou Dawkins will speak Friday.
Upcoming speakers include Muskogee Police Officer Ron Mayes, who will speak about vape and drug awareness. Sheriff Andy Simmons is to speak about cellphone and cyber safety.
Counselors from Green Country Behavioral Health, MCCOYS or other programs will be available some nights.
"We do have educators there, so if they are behind academically, we have high school counselors, to talk about how to recover credits, prepare for ACT," Cranford said.
If you go
WHAT: Night Hoops and More.
WHO: Boys and girls, fifth grade and older.
WHEN: 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through July 29.
WHERE: Muskogee Teen Center, 322 Callahan St.
