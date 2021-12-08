No candidates file for Wagoner school board seat

Wagoner Public Schools must find someone to fill a vacant spot on the school board because nobody filed for the seat.
The Wagoner County Election Board reported no filings for Wagoner Board of Education, Seat 2 by the end of the filing period on Wednesday.
Wagoner School Superintendent Randy Harris said the board will seek guidance from the Oklahoma State School Boards Association on appointing someone to fill the seat.
Harris said the Seat 2 holder, Lakisha Blandon, was hired last fall as an assistant Wagoner Middle School principal. He said the district was not able to find someone to fill her seat last fall.
Also on Wednesday, three people filed for Porum Board of Education, Seat 2 — Lauren Barnes, Charles Young and Robin Rock — prompting a primary election in that district.
Two-candidate races developed in Tahlequah, Midway and Woodall school districts.
Primary elections with three or more candidates will be Feb. 8.
Runoff elections and races drawing only two candidates will be April 5.
Wednesday filings are noted with an asterisk*
Muskogee County
• Muskogee, Seat 2 — Tommy Anderson.
• Muskogee, Seat 4 — Rex Eskridge, Wayne Divelbiss, Debra HorseChief.
• Hilldale, Seat 2 — Ronald Allen.
• Fort Gibson, Seat 3 — Linda Clinkenbeard.
• Braggs, Seat 2 — Danny Eugene Bell, Alicia Beasley, Jason Fullen.
• Haskell, Seat 2 — John Dillingham, Anita Taber.
• Indian Capital Technology Center — Tom Stiles.
• Oktaha, Seat 2 — Tanna Kincade.
• Porum, Seat 2 — Lauren Barnes,* Charles Young,* Robin Rock.*
• Wainwright, Seat 3 — Kenneth Ray Walters.*
• Warner, Seat 2 — Dana Cash.
• Webbers Falls, Seat 2 — Bill Stricklin.
McIntosh County
• Checotah, Seat 2 — Jayme Fields.
• Eufaula, Seat 2 — Derek Gray.
• Midway, Seat 2 — Cal Horsley,* Jarred Ziegler.*
• Ryal, Seat 1 — Robert Bennett.
• Stidham, Seat 1 — Jeremy Owen.
• Stidham, Seat 2 — James Wilson.
Cherokee County
• Briggs, Seat 3 — Billy Gibson.
• Grand View, Seat 2 — Jonathan Asbill.
• Keys — Beth Brandt, Preston Ward.*
• Hulbert, Seat 3 — Eric Lamons.
• Lowrey, Seat 2 — Scotty Mendenhall.
• Norwood — Jerry Cooper.*
• Peggs — Jamie Cole.*
• Shady Grove — Eddie Wayne Hughes.
• Tahlequah, Seat 2 — Stephanie Crawford, Joseph Rainwater.*
• Tenkiller, Seat 1 — Darryl Mathews.
• Woodall, Seat 3 — Elizabeth O'Connell, Sarah Battenfield.*
Wagoner County
• Okay, Seat 2 — Tony Hopkins.
• Porter, Seat 2 — Brenda Livesay.
• Porter, Seat 1 — Melissa Dawson.
