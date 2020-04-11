A November visit to Alice Robertson Junior High brought a flood of memories to former student Frances Haynes.
"I remembered where the locker rooms were, where the home ec rooms were, especially the sewing room," said Haynes, who attended AR from 1962-64.
Time has run out for former AR students to take a final school tour before older parts of the building are demolished and rebuilt. Rebuilding and conversion of AR into a Freshman Academy were part of a $110 million bond issue Muskogee Public Schools voters approved last April. The bond issue also included demolition and rebuilding of most of Tony Goetz Elementary School.
The Muskogee Board of Education will open demolition bids for the two schools at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Muskogee Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Eric Wells said demolition dates have not been set.
"But it does look like, from what the contract manager said, we are looking to demolish in May," Wells said.
The school was built in 1939.
Muskogee Public Schools had planned a final tour of ARJH on March 28, but postponed it because of COVID-19 concerns.
MPS considered a rescheduled tour, plus an auction of school artifacts, for late April, he said.
"Now, with the social distancing guidelines going until April 30, We decided we needed to go ahead and cancel it," Wells said.
Haynes said she feels a "general sense of loss" about the upcoming demolition.
"This is the last school building that's left that any of our class had gone to, except for some who went to Tony Goetz and later Grant Foreman" elementary schools, she said.
Haynes recalled being on AR's front lawn the day President John F. Kennedy was shot in 1963.
"We were kind of standing out there milling around when Mr. Abbott came on and announced we needed to report to our fifth-hour classes," she said.
She also recalled how each classroom raised money to buy trees for the front lawn. They were planted in 1964.
Bill Ruth attended Tony Goetz from 1955 to 1962, then AR until 1965. He recalled being in the sixth grade when an AR band director came to Tony Goetz to recruit players.
"My best memories were from band. That was one thing I was good at," Ruth said. "I remember the band hall, which was on the second floor."
AR and Tony Goetz Elementary are among the first 2019 bond issue projects to start. Completion is scheduled for late summer of 2021.
Wells said some AR artifacts could go to a planned museum in an Alice Robertson house, which is being restored.
The district plans to keep other items of historic value, Wells said.
"The keystone that's on the side of the building, we'll incorporate that back into the (new) building, just like we are with some of the bricks," Wells said. "Other items will probably be put on loan to Three Rivers Museum."
People might be able to buy some of AR's tan bricks as mementos.
"What we're probably going to be doing is the Fab Lab is probably going to take a lot of those bricks, and we're going to do a fundraiser for the Education Foundation of Muskogee," he said. "I don't know if we will incorporate them back into the building or if we will just let people have the bricks and do with them as they wish."
Artifacts from Tony Goetz also could go to Three Rivers Museum, Wells said.
"It doesn't quite have the same level of things that AR had," he said.
