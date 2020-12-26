Nonprofits' revenues suffer after events canceled due to COVID-19

People will not be able to battle their brains to help Education Foundation of Muskogee this year.
The Foundation's annual Trivia Night, held each January, joins other events canceled out of concern for the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's very disheartening having to cancel the popular event this year, but the live event is not possible at all," said Foundation President Karra Wardour. "We have researched online trivia challenges that other education foundations have sponsored this year and they just do not have the same effect as the real thing."
COVID-19 related cancellations of 2020 fundraisers caused Muskogee nonprofits and civic organizations to lose several hundred thousand dollars. The lingering pandemic hampers plans for 2021 events.
On Thursday, the Oklahoma Department of Health reported 6,134 cumulative cases (1,002 active cases) of COVID-19, up 64 from Wednesday.
Wardour said Education Foundation of Muskogee will continue its yearly grants, despite the setback.
"Teachers have needs for both their online students and their in-person students," Wardour said. "We also know this is a boost educators desperately need right now. Also, grants made this year go into effect in the 2021-22 school year, and we are hopeful that conditions will improve by then."
The foundation will conduct a fundraising campaign this winter, she said.
"We will send out letters to our annual sponsors who have grants in their names and hope they will continue their support of our efforts," she said. "We have made so much progress in our fundraising results with Trivia Night, and we don't want to go backwards."
Trivia Night raises about $25,000 to $30,000 for the foundation, Wardour said.
Bedouin Shrine's annual Shrine Classic basketball tournament also has been canceled. The Shrine canceled its annual circus earlier this year, said Shrine recorder Greg Schuler.
"After the first of the year, we're going to try to get back and have some fundraisers," Schuler said. "Maybe if everything works right, we may be able to have a circus in March or April. If not then, we'll try to have one in the fall or September."
The circus, which benefits the Shrine's general fund, raises $70,000 to $90,000 each year.
The basketball tournament makes $20,000 to $40,000 each year.
"That goes straight to the transportation fund, where we transport children to our hospitals," Schuler said.
The pandemic could affect plans for the Shrine's Flying Fez wine festival, held each March to benefit the general fund.
"We're just kind of playing it by ear and seeing how the vaccinations do, whether we'll be able to start getting back around as a group and doing things back into our normal routine," he said. "Everything for the first couple of months is going to be on hold until we see how this pandemic holds out."
Muskogee Rotary officials say they're up in the air about the 2021 Party in the Park. The late April event was canceled in 2020.
"We'll probably know in a couple of months if we can salvage the event for 2021," said Rotary President Justin Calvert. "It will just depend on where the COVID numbers are and what's going on with vaccine distribution."
Party in the Park raises money for the Rotary Foundation's international clean water program.
Exchange Club of Muskogee is seeking sponsors' help on planning its Chili and BBQ Cook-Off for 2021, said cook-off chairman Robert Smith.
"I think we learned a lot from after canceling the cook-off on what we need to do to prepare and let the public know what safety precautions we're able to put in place," Smith said. "Having learned that, we're going to continue to monitor CDC guidelines and our local city ordinances to see how effective we can be at creating a safe, effective and financially successful cook-off."
Smith said the club cannot solicit sponsors a date is set and the club is certain the cook-off will happen.
"We actually are going to need some serious help from our sponsors to make this event happen because we don't know what the future holds," he said. "We definitely need the community like never before to help us do what we do for our beneficiaries, which is the children's charities. We also need them to help us stay successfully safe."
The Exchange Club distributed $30,000 in proceeds from its 2019 cook-off to several organizations helping children.
Kelly B. Todd Cerebral Palsy and Neuro-Muscular Center plans to restart it's fundraisers in 2021, including Night in the Tropics held in June, Executive Director Sharon Riggs said.
"It's dependent on how the virus is extinguished and if everybody gets the vaccine," Riggs said. "We have to go forward and plan our events for next year."
You can help
• Education Foundation of Muskogee — Send monetary donation to P.O. Box 1198, Muskogee, OK, 74402.
• Rotary Foundation — https://www.rotary.org
• Exchange Club of Muskogee — Call (918) 913-3868 or go to https://www.muskogeecookoff.com
• Kelly B. Todd Cerebral Palsy and Neuro-Muscular Foundation — https://kbtoddcpcenter.org
• Bedouin Shrine and Shriners Children's Hospitals — Call (918) 682-2761 or go to https://bedouinshriners.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.