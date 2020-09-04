Northeastern postpones Homecoming

The weekend of Oct. 3 is bound to be a little less rowdy this semester as Northeastern State University continues its commitment to the health and safety of its NSU family during COVID-19 by postponing its Homecoming 2020 celebration. Earlier this year, the NCAA canceled all championship competitions and the MIAA postponed fall sports to Jan. 1. Information regarding winter sports will not be available until after Oct. 1.
The decision to postpone the institution’s No. 1 spirit event came following multiple discussions with key stakeholders, including the NSU Alumni Association Board and NSU Homecoming Committee, which comprises members from all levels of the university — students, faculty, staff, safety, etc. The groups agreed that the traditional, in-person homecoming events such as the parade, street party, golf tournament, athletics breakfast, etc., did not lend themselves to effective social distance protocols and recommended the university postpone its fall celebration.
Many traditional NSU Alumni Association and student-led events will move to a spring 2021 schedule with the exception of a virtual recognition series honoring this year’s distinguished alumni, outstanding young alumnus and president’s award for community service recipients. Additional virtual events are being considered.
With so many unknowns, NSU has not yet selected a date for the spring Homecoming celebration.
