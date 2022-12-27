Northwestern announces honor roll for Fall 2022

Fall semester honor rolls at Northwestern Oklahoma State University have been announced by the office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs, and two Muskogee-area students are among those listed.
Hayleigh Galvan of Fort Gibson is listed on the President's Honor Roll for graduate and post-graduate students.
Brandon Welch of Porter is listed on the President's Honor Roll for undergraduate students.
Those on the President’s Honor Roll earned all A’s, or a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), in a minimum of 12 undergraduate or nine graduate hours.
To be listed on any of the rolls, students could not have any incomplete work.
