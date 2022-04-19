Norwood School has set pre-enrollment for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten. Pre-kindergarten students must be 4 years old and kindergarten students must be 5 years old by Sept. 1, 2022. Students must have immunization records, birth certificate, Social Security Number, and CDIB card (if applicable). Classes are all day and a before and after-school program is offered.
Pre-enrollment times will be 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 4-6.
Please call the school at (918) 478-3092 to set up different times if the above does not work for you.
