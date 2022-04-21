Norwood student wins age group in poster contest

Norwood Elementary student Relic Foster won first place for his age group in the 31st annual Oklahoma Department of Transportation Trash Poster Contest.
He is among 14 Oklahoma students be recognized for their winning anti-littering art messages, which will be featured in the state's 2023 annual Trash Poster Contest calendar. The creativity demonstrated by kindergarten through 12th-grade students highlights the state's anti-litter message through art. This year's winner, “BEE the Change: Keep Clean Oklahoma's Land Range,” underscores the benefits of recycling and will be used statewide to promote litter abatement in the state, especially along highways.
Relic is in second grade at Norwood Public School. He is the son of Joel and April (Disheroon) Foster. His anti-littering artwork will represent the month of May in the 2023 state calendar. He won $300, a T-shirt with his art design, poster board and laminated copies of his art, state legislative award citation, and special recognition on the House floor and Senate chamber at the State Capitol. The public can view winning posters online.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation and its partners sponsor this annual contest. There were 4,635 posters entered this year for the 2022 contest. The 14 contest winners will receive a monetary award, T-shirt, contest certificate, poster board and laminated copy of their poster, sponsor promotional items and a state legislative citation of congratulations. The teachers of the winning students will receive a monetary award for classroom supplies and a two-day stay voucher to an Oklahoma state park courtesy of the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation.
“There were so many creative and passionate entries this year; it's reassuring that our younger citizens want to take such an active role in improving the environment. Their work continues to inspire us in our mission to end littering across Oklahoma,” said Melody Johnson, ODOT beautification coordinator. “County and state judges were very impressed with the artwork and thank the students and teachers for participating and allowing this important public education effort into their classrooms.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will provide the 2023 Trash Poster calendar for free while supplies last and are expected to be distributed to state agencies, businesses and schools statewide in December. The Promotional Poster of the Year will be printed in large format for the public to use in displays to advocate for positive environmental clean-up and anti-litter efforts.
The department spends nearly $6 million in taxpayer dollars annually to combat litter along state highways and interstates while the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority spends $1.5 million annually to clean along toll roads. Those totals do not include the hundreds of volunteer hours spent fighting litter across the state through events like ODOT's annual TRASH-OFF and the national Great American Cleanup, sponsored by Keep Oklahoma Beautiful.
Next year's contest begins Dec.1, and has a Jan. 31, 2023, deadline to enter posters to local DEQ county offices. For more information about the contest and entry rules, go online to www.odot.org/tpc or contact the ODOT Beautification Office at (405) 521-2557 or email beautification@odot.org.
The state winners and their hometowns are:
Kindergarten-Second Grade — First Place: Relic Foster, second grade, Hulbert; Second Place: Lydia Bundy, second grade, Idabel; Third Place: Evan Shell, first grade, Stilwell.
Third-Fifth Grade — First Place: Ayven King, fifth grade, Edmond; Second Place: Tristan Tart, fourth grade, Del City; Third Place: Cora Moore, fifth grade, Tuttle.
Sixth-Eighth Grade — First Place: Aayushi Patel, eighth grade, Sallisaw; Second Place: Lailey Irons, eighth grade, Kingston; Third Place: Bristen Robertson, seventh grade, Arnett.
Ninth-12th Grade — First Place: Heidi Harper, 12th grade, Ardmore; Second Place: Austin Buchanan, 10th grade, Harrah; Third Place: Braxton Thompson, 12th grade, Canton.
PROMOTIONAL POSTER OF THE YEAR — Brooklyn Ross, 12th grade, Hollis.
ENTRY FORM POSTER FOR 2022 — Cadence Merchant, 11th grade, Tishomingo.
