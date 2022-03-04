NSU a top institution for online learning

Several Northeastern State University online academic programs were ranked among the best for quality, affordability and research, according to Intelligent.com’s 2022 rankings.
The website ranked NSU as one of the top institutions in Oklahoma for online learning. NSU is ranked No. 4 on the website’s Best Online Colleges in Oklahoma in 2022 list, with NSU receiving praise as the best small regional public institution as part of the ranking.
“It is rewarding to see our efforts to continuously improve online learning opportunities for our students recognized,” NSU President Steve Turner said. “With robust online programs and highly trained faculty, NSU is leading the way in equipping the region’s workforce.”
With more than 13 bachelor’s degree programs, 14 master’s degree programs and a multitude of certificates, NSU offers remote courses that fit students’ needs and schedules while supplying the same accredited education as in-person learners.
Along with recognizing the institution’s online college, Intelligent.com also listed a number of individual online NSU programs among the best in the nation as part of its 2022 rankings.
NSU’s online registered nurse (RN) to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program is ranked No. 4 on the website’s Most Affordable Online RN to BSN Programs in 2022 list. The program received accolades for being the best program for research.
Started in 1982, NSU’s RN to BSN program was the first of its kind in the state. In as few as 10 months, enrollees can complete the program and cover areas of emphasis such as family nursing, community health, leadership and research.
NSU’s online Master’s in Science Education was also recognized as a top program in the nation and deemed the most affordable in 2022, according to Intelligent.com. The program was ranked No. 12 on the website’s Best Online Master’s in Science Education Program of 2022 list.
Another NSU online program recognized is its Master’s in Library Science program. Intelligent.com ranked the program No. 16 on its Best Online Master’s in Library Science Programs of 2022 list. The website lauded the NSU program for its information technology focus.
Intelligent.com evaluated 704 programs from 2,900 universities and colleges across the United States in compiling its higher education resource guide for 2022. Programs were evaluated based on five categories: flexibility, faculty, course strength, cost and reputation.
To learn more about the various online programs available at NSU visit nsuok.edu/online.
