Northeastern State University's Alumni Association has announced the 2020 Outstanding Seniors and the Jack Kaufman Senior of Distinction.
Honored seniors are Taylor Austin, Edmond; Bryley Banks, Carl Junction, Missouri; Logan Bryant, Barnsdall; Kylie Feightner, Enid; Mollie Hearn, Muldrow; Quay Hosey, Catoosa; Jayci Jones, Skiatook; Ryan LeCrone, Collinsville; Malory Lynch, Heavener; Preston Patrick of Tahlequah; Caroline Rowland, Tulsa; Sara Ryals, Tahlequah; Michael Smith,Tulsa; and Joshua Tatarian, Edmond.
Through interviews with the Outstanding Seniors, the Alumni Board of Directors' awards committee selected Preston Patrick as the Jack Kaufman Senior of Distinction.
Patrick majored in cell and molecular biology with a minor in psychology. He was named 2019-2020 homecoming king, served as chief of staff for the Northeastern Student Government Association and was named a Top Ten Outstanding Freshman in 2017. Patrick will be attending the University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry.
“Serving and leading on this campus has never been about recognition, so it is an honor for the university to recognize me in such a way,” Patrick said. “I am thankful for the people who poured into me and help me to become my best self.”
As the Jack Kaufman Senior of Distinction, Patrick will receive a monetary award of $500 and the Kaufman Medal.
The Outstanding Senior recognition honors graduating seniors, nominated by NSU faculty and staff, who have made significant contributions to NSU through academic achievement, campus activities, community service, honors and awards. The Alumni Association bestows this recognition for the Tahlequah and Broken Arrow campuses each spring.
