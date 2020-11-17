NSU among 2020 Best Bachelor's in Finance

College Rank featured Northeastern State University in its recent 2020 Best Bachelor’s in Finance guide as a top program in the country.
With a bachelor’s degree in finance, NSU graduates can choose an emphasis on either financial management or financial planning, a program designed to provide graduates with a broad knowledge of both the theory and the application of managing money for businesses, corporations and individuals.
“I am very proud of our College of Business & Technology and the Finance program. We prepare students for successful careers by providing a high-quality education through caring, dedicated and qualified faculty,” said Dr. Debbie Landry, Provost/VP Academic Affairs. “Our program is an excellent, affordable program, and is nationally accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs.”
College Rank synthesizes data from the National Center for Education Statistics, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Payscale and the College Scorecard. Ultimately, colleges are scored based on a wide range of metrics related to potential salary after graduation, individual program accreditation as well as overall affordability.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in 2019, employment in the finance sector will increase by 11 percent by the year 2026 and is growing at an average 5 percent rate from 2019 to 2029, making financial planning one of the fastest growing segments of the financial services industry.
“The finance major is designed for the critical thinkers,” said Dr. Julia Kwok, NSU professor of Finance. “Those who are ethical, analytical, strategic visionaries that seek a career in finance can branch into almost any area of business. At NSU, our finance major is divided into two areas of emphasis, the financial planning emphasis and the financial management emphasis.”
The three career pathways pertaining to this major lead graduates toward the Certified Financial Planner (CFP). Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and/or the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) certification. NSU offers a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Master of Science in Accounting and financial analysis (MS in MAFA) for students interested in pursuing finance as a major. The MS in MAFA is offered on Broken Arrow campuses while the BBA in finance is offered on both the Tahlequah and Broken Arrow campuses.
To view NSU on College Rank, visit https://www.collegerank.net/best-bachelors-finance/.
