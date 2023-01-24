NSU announces 2023 Centurions

Northeastern State University has selected the following individuals as 2023 Centurions:
· Gregory Combs, 1974 Alumnus, NSU Faculty.
· Ed Fite, 1984 Alumnus.
· Bob Harshaw, 1983 Alumnus.
· Dr. Roger Montgomery, 1981 Alumnus.
· Gary D. Parker, 1968 Alumnus.
· Fred Poteete, 1978 & 1981 Alumnus.
· Dr. Alissa Proctor, NSU Faculty.
· Kin Thompson, NSU Faculty.
· Lewis Wilson, 1972 Alumnus.
A Northeastern State University Centurion is an individual whose leadership and commitment, in the course of helping others, has made a significant impact during the university’s history. The honors are given to NSU alumni, faculty, staff, students or any member of the NSU community—whether past or present—who impacted the life of the nominator, the Northeastern community or the public at large. A Centurion can be living or deceased and should embody the legacy and spirit of NSU.
Since selecting 100 individuals as inaugural recipients of the Centurion Award during its Centennial Celebration in 2009, NSU has added up to 10 names to the Centurion list each year.
Nominations have been received and reviewed, and the newest class will be honored as 2023 NSU Centurions.
In celebration of NSU’s Founders Day 2023, these new members will be added to the roll of NSU Centurions and will be honored during a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. March 6 in the Senator Herb Rozell Ballroom in NSU’s University Center.
Visit www.nsualumni.com/centurions to register for the event. Information: Office of the president, (918) 444-2000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.