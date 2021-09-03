NSU begins freshwater sciences program

Northeastern State University’s Department of Natural Sciences will debut the freshwater sciences program during the fall 2021 semester.
The new degree offers students an interdisciplinary education focused on understanding freshwater ecosystems such as rivers, streams, lakes, reservoirs and estuaries. Students will explore freshwater systems through a variety of sciences while also learning about the regulation of water.
Dr. Spence Pilcher, chair of NSU’s Department of Natural Sciences, said that discussions with the Grand River Dam authority (GRDA) inspired the creation of the freshwater sciences program.
“NSU serves as an ideal institution to promote the conservation and restoration of the state’s scenic rivers,” said Vice President of Ecosystems and Watershed Management for the GRDA Dr. Darrell Townsend. “What better way to invest in our future and the sustainability of our state’s scenic rivers than investing in the leaders of tomorrow?”
Townsend said that the GRDA has partnered with NSU to provide scholarship and internship opportunities for those interested in our state’s scenic rivers and the new freshwater sciences program was created out of student interest.
All freshwater sciences students will have the opportunity for immersive and hands-on learning through the new degree plan. The program additionally requires students to participate in a culminating internship experience which will provide them with both real-world experience and provide an opportunity to experience research and scholarship.
This experience prepares students for a variety of careers after graduation. Dr. Richard Zamor, assistant professor of biology at NSU, said that environmental consultant, water quality technician and stormwater management are just a few possibilities.
In addition to the freshwater sciences bachelor’s degree program, NSU has partnered with the GRDA to offer the GRDA/NSU Scenic Rivers and Watershed Research Fellowship. The fellowship provides scholarship funds for students to complete research with NSU faculty and GRDA staff members.
Kate Wollman, a GRDA ecologist, serves as an adjunct professor at NSU and works with students in one of the labs on the Tahlequah campus.
“As students work in our lab each year, we teach them the methods required for their research and ensure they have the needed resources,” Wollman said. “Eventually, students are self-sufficient in managing and collecting data for their research, which I think is so important in growing as a researcher.”
NSU’s partnership with the GRDA has and will continue to create opportunities for students and graduates to study and work in the field of freshwater ecosystems right here in Green Country.
For more information and to apply for NSU programs, visit apply.nsuok.edu. For more information on the GRDA/NSU Scenic Rivers and Watershed Research Fellowship, visit https://scholarships.nsuok.edu/Foundation/GRDAFellowship.aspx.
