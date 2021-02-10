Northeastern State University has a number of events planned throughout February to mark Black History Month.
“It's important to recognize Black History Month, because African Americans have been integral in the building and sustaining of this nation, although some of those contributions have gone unrecognized,” said Kasey Rhone, NSU coordinator of diversity and inclusion.
She said Black History Month can act as a gateway to spark conversations around Black history, contributions and the future. Rhone said events at NSU campuses this year are a mix of fun activities along with opportunities to discuss more serious topics to hopefully spark conversations and connections on campus. Events include:
Rest and Revolution: Nap-In, 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 18. Rhone said this will be a discussion about the importance of rest in resistance and revolutionary action and the toxicity of grind culture. They also will discuss how a lack of quality rest affects Black people disproportionately. Rhone said they will also take a nap in the ballroom. Blankets and mats will be provided.
A “Black Everything” event will be 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 16 at Second Century Square. Show will feature poetry, music, singing, dancing and more as well as a Black History Showcase. Information: Will be posted on the Second Century Square lawn.
More events:
Feb. 12 — A Conversation with the Rev. Dr. Robert Turner of Vernon AME. Join the conversation virtually at 1 p.m. by visiting the NSU Diversity and Inclusion Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/nsudiversityandinclusion. Turner will be discussing the Tulsa Race Massacre legacy. Students can also sign up via Zoom.
Feb. 24 — Black History Month Trivia Night. This will take place virtually on Twitch starting at 8 p.m. Students will need to sign up for a Twitch account. Students can sign up at https://nsuok.presence.io/form/nap-in-registration
Feb. 25 — Roll Bounce Skate Night with Association of Black Collegians, 6-8 p.m. at the Tahlequah Skatehouse and is free to all NSU students. Registration is required and can be done either using the QR code on posters sent out or via the link on Presence.
