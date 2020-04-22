Graduating students will be celebrated virtually 10 a.m. May 9 as Northeastern State University holds spring 2020 Commencement ceremonies online.
NSU will include as many elements of its traditional ceremony as possible. All spring and summer 2020 graduates will also have the opportunity to participate in a December commencement ceremony.
The speaker for the virtual ceremony will be Chrissi Nimmo, deputy attorney general for Cherokee Nation.
For information and link to the virtual commencement, visit www.nsuok.edu/commencement.
