NSU commencement planned for May

Northeastern State University set its commencement ceremonies for May.
Tahlequah and Muskogee graduates will be recognized May 7 and 8 at the NSU Event Center. Broken Arrow graduates will be recognized May 10 at the Mabee Center.
Commencement ceremonies will be conducted in person, with limited attendance. Each graduating student may have two guests attend their commencement ceremony. Limiting the guests to two per graduate will provide for adequate space to ensure social distancing.
Among other safety protocols in place during the ceremonies, the facilities will be cleaned and sanitized between ceremonies to help protect our guests and the NSU family. All ceremonies will be held indoors and masks are required.
Graduating students must order their tickets in advance by preregistering their invited guests. Details outlining the preregistration process will be released on the NSU Commencement website by April 15.
Ceremonies will also be live streamed to accommodate family and friends of graduates who are unable to attend. Ceremony dates and times are as follows:
Commencement Schedules for Tahlequah and Muskogee students
May 7
• 3 p.m. – College of Education.
7 p.m. – Graduate College and Oklahoma College of Optometry.
May 8
• 9 a.m. – College of Business & Technology.
• 1 p.m. – College of Liberal Arts.
• 5 p.m. – Gregg Wadley College of Science & Health Professions.
Broken Arrow students
May 10
• 6 p.m. — All colleges, Mabee Center.
For more information about the upcoming commencement ceremonies visit www.nsuok.edu/Commencement.
