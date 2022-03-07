Area veterans have a new bus to take them to outdoor events.
Frank Gladd American Legion Post 20 bought a 12-passenger Chevrolet bus with sponsorship help from Northeastern State University and Connors State College.
Post Commander Tim Smith said the post got the bus in November and finished covering it with a decorative wrap in January.
The wrap features a quote from naturalist John Muir: "Into the woods I go to lose my mind and find my soul."
It also proclaims "Northeastern State and Connors State support veterans."
"Maybe that will encourage other veterans to go back to school and continue working on their skill sets or get involved with an activity or function to keep them happy and healthy," Smith said.
Connors President Ron Ramming said Post 20 officials approached the college to help buy the bus.
"We think that showing support to our service men and women and the veterans, this is a small way we can show that support," Ramming said. "We may get our name on the bus, but what the bus is going to be used for has a further reach than that, and we're glad to be a part of it."
Smith said veterans can ride the bus to outdoor invents including camping, fishing, skydiving, rock climbing.
"Say they're going to have a fishing tournament at Tenkiller," he said. "If they wanted to carpool with us on this bus, they could. Or if they wanted to do a kayak trip down the Illinois, they could use this bus to drop them off and go to the end point and pick them up. In addition to the bus, we have a 15-capacity kayak trailer we can pull behind."
Smith said the post works with a skydiving group and a scuba diving group.
"It's a diversified program for outdoor activities," he said. "Sometimes, sitting at your home, you're watching your TV weeks upon weeks on end. When you get out in nature and you're out there for a couple of hours, you see the bigger picture of life And that's what we want our community, our veterans to realize. We need to get to more outdoor activities."
Post 20 organizes several outreach programs for veterans and citizens of the surrounding communities each year, according to an NSU media release. One of these programs, Legion Outdoors, uses buses like the one sponsored by NSU to take veterans, their families and other community members on outdoor adventures.
Smith said he expects the bus to be used at least once a month.
"Starting next month, every Saturday, we're going to do something," he said. "We're trying to plan something for every second or third Sunday."
“NSU is proud to work with Post 20 and other organizations to support veterans and their families,” said NSU Vice President of University Relations Dan Mabery. “The institution has been recognized as a military-friendly campus and was named a Veteran Employer Champion. NSU continues to make education and careers more accessible to those who have served our country and their families.”
