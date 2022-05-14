NSU earns spot in honor society

Northeastern State University has been added to the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society 2022 Transfer Honor Roll for the institution’s support of transfer students.
NSU was the only Oklahoma public institution named to the honor roll that featured 171 colleges and universities from around the country. The Transfer Honor Roll is determined by 40 key metrics related to the support and success of transfer students, including college cost and financial aid, campus life for transfer, admission practices and bachelor’s degree completion.
“What separates NSU from other institutions is its ethic of care for students and support from faculty and staff,” said NSU Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Jerrid Freeman. “I think this student-focused culture is a main reason for this recognition, we have also really focused on how to honor and support our transfer students better than we ever have at NSU.”
Through the NSU Smart Choice program the institution works with participating two-year colleges to ensure students can make a seamless transition from earning an associate degree to attaining a four-year degree in the program of their choice.
NSU has partnered with Carl Albert State College, Connors State College, Eastern Oklahoma State College, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College and Tulsa Community College to help students at those colleges enroll at NSU to complete their bachelor’s degrees.
Transfer Student Services at NSU also serves as a one-stop resource for transfer students. Staff members are available to provide academic support to transfer students and assist with navigating the admission and financial aid processes.
“This award is so important because it is based on what students tell us they need from their transfer experience,” President and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner said. “We are honored to recognize the colleges and universities working exceptionally hard to create stronger pathways to bachelor’s degree completion for all students.”
To learn more about Transfer Student Services at NSU, visit www.nsuok.edu/transfer.
