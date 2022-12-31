NSU Foundation awards record-setting $1.1M in scholarships in 2022

TAHLEQUAH — For the third consecutive year, the Northeastern State University Foundation set a new record for funds raised to support privately-funded scholarships for NSU students in a calendar year.
For 2022, the foundation awarded 1,183 scholarships to NSU students totaling an all-time record amount of $1,187,518 in awards.
“I'm thrilled that the NSU Foundation was able to award 15.4% more in privately-funded scholarships than last year's record-breaking amount of $1.028 million, but the real credit goes to our generous donors who are so supportive of NSU's students,” said NSU Foundation Executive Director Peggy Glenn.
This is the second time in school history that the NSU Foundation surpassed $1 million in scholarship awards.
The average value of an NSU Foundation scholarship in 2022 also increased to $1,004. Glenn said this is the first time the average has exceeded $1,000. The prior high was $886 in 2019.
“NSU students range from the traditional residential student who came to college immediately after high school to military veterans seeking a degree to parents who are pursuing their dream career,” Glenn said. “Every one of them has overcome multiple obstacles to attend college and a scholarship from the NSU Foundation helps them overcome one of the biggest hurdles.”
With assets exceeding $41.5 million, the NSU Foundation offers donors, including NSU employees, a tax-deductible way to provide support for students through either endowed or annually-funded scholarships.
For more information about the NSU Foundation and how to give, visit www.nsugiving.com.
