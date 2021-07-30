NSU Foundation designed 'to make dreams come true'

When Northeastern State University alumnus and veteran board member Bill Langley was invited to join the NSU Foundation he recalled it being an easy decision.
Langley was enrolled at NSU from 1966 to 1969. Being able to attend NSU meant a lot to him because it allowed him to be closer to his mom and dad, the latter of which at the time was experiencing health problems.
After graduating, Langley said his appreciation for the university and the education he received from there only grew, and as he began to enjoy some success knew it was time to pay it forward. Langley is the owner of Langley Development LLC. He said he uses his membership on the foundation as a way to help others and the institution at the same time.
“We make a living by what we get,” Langley said. “We make a life by what we give.”
Starting with only $1 in its endowment, the NSU Foundation was founded on July 27, 1971, with the mission to advance the work at NSU and provide support to its students, staff and faculty. According to the inaugural foundation annual report published in 1996, the foundation was designed “to make dreams come true.”
The foundation’s total assets have grown to nearly $44 million, and foundation members remain committed to the principles the foundation was established upon five decades ago. Past members and supporters marked the 50th anniversary of the Northeastern State University Foundation on July 24.
“The ultimate goal would be for the foundation endowment to grow large enough that financial need would never prohibit any student from becoming part of the RiverHawk family,” said Chrissi Ross Nimmo, chairman of the NSU Foundation Board of Trustees. “NSU is a special place for thousands of alumni. I hope that some of those who are able can give back so that current and future students can have those same fond memories.”
Nimmo is Deputy Attorney General for the Cherokee Nation.
Helping students achieve academic success was a core principle of the foundation’s founding and remains at the center of its activities.
An early byproduct of the foundation’s establishment was the creation of the President’s Leadership Class program at NSU, which was created three years after the foundation’s establishment. Among the many recipients of the prestigious scholarship was Dr. Jim Gore, NSU alumnus, former foundation vice chairman (2006-2007) and chairman (2008-2009) and chair of the investment committee. Gore is a Pryor dentist, and he met his wife Rebecca, a Mayes County associate district judge and former PLC student, while at NSU.
As a PLC student from 1987 to 1991, Gore said he had the opportunity to sit in on some Northeastern State University Foundation board meetings.
“I kind of got to see how the wheel turns and how the process works,” he said. “I really got to see how the sausage is made.”
He added he was inspired by the foresight of the foundation board as they worked on how best to support future generations of NSU students like himself.
Most recently, the foundation wrapped up the Preserve our past. ENSUre Our Future. campaign which raised $27,085,130, exceeding the original goal of around $25 million and is significantly more than the three previous campaigns combined.
Of the millions raised, a little more than $10.9 million would go towards scholarships, with more than $6 million being used to establish new accounts to help future NSU students. Campaign funds will also support other NSU projects such as the restoration of Seminary Hall and Wilson Hall and professional development for NSU employees.
