NSU honors students with Ovation Awards

Northeastern State University will celebrate outstanding students at the 2020 Ovation Awards live 6 p.m. April 30 on NSU's Facebook page.
The event will recognize scholars for their hard work towards academic excellence, university engagement and contributions to the NSU community.
Awards will include Outstanding Freshmen, Outstanding Graduate Students, Student Hall of Fame, Outstanding Seniors and the 2020 Jack Kaufman Senior of Distinction.
"Those we will be honoring have all made significant contributions to the NSU community through their involvement and leadership, and they deserve to be recognized,” said Daniel Johnson, director of Alumni Services. “Though we are unable to gather in person, we still look forward to celebrating each of them through this alternative format."
Join the livestream at www.facebook.com/NSURiverHawks.
