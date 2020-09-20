NSU hosts drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Northeastern State University has partnered with the Cherokee Nation and city officials to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing to the public at their Tahlequah and Muskogee campuses.
The following dates and locations are currently scheduled:
• Tahlequah — Noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 24. Testing will take place behind Doc Wadley Stadium, 1487 N Grand Ave., on the North end next to the track. Please enter the stadium lot from Grand Avenue and follow the signs.
• Muskogee – 1 to 7 p.m. Sept. 25, North student parking lot, Muskogee campus, 2400 W. Shawnee Bypass. Please enter the campus lot from North 24th Street West and follow the signs.
Conducted by IMMY Labs of Norman, the drive-thru Swab Stations are for PCR testing only, which indicates whether a person has an active infection or not. The process takes no more than 10 minutes and results will be available within two business days.
IMMY labs and the Oklahoma State Department of Health have teamed up to make testing free for anyone who signs up for an appointment. Tests will be paid for through money received by the state from the CARES Act.
For more information or to make an appointment, visit https://portal.immylabs.com/
