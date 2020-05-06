NSU hosts free webinars

Northeastern State University Graduate College has organized free online program-specific informational webinars.
Attendees can expect to learn about graduate studies in the College of Business & Technology, Science Education and Endeavor. Information about enrollment, program requirements, schedules and more will be provided.
The webinars will be hosted through Zoom.
The Masters of Business Administration webinar will be at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Participants can register at https://bit.ly/MBAMay5 and https://bit.ly/MBAMay6 respectively. The Endeavor webinar will be noon Thursday; registration can be done at https://bit.ly/NSUEndeavor; and the Science Education webinar will be 1 p.m. Thursday; registration can be completed at https://bit.ly/NSUSciEd.
The NSU Graduate College offers over 20 masters degrees and several certificate programs, which can be studied on the Tahlequah, Muskogee, Broken Arrow and online campuses.
Information, please visit www.nsuok.edu/graduate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.