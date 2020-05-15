NSU offers health organizations administration degree

Northeastern State University College of Business & Technology Bachelor of Business Administration in health organizations administration can help people wanting to pursue a degree in the medical field and/or professionals wanting to further their career. The program is 100 percent online with eight-week courses and five start dates throughout the year.
The degree is built on the foundation of strong business and management principles, with an emphasis in concentration areas of health care administration, health informatics or long-term care administration. The program also offers a Master of Business Administration with the same areas of concentration. For the non-degree seeking individual, a Certificate in Health Care Administration is offered, as well.
Unlike clinicians, health care administration graduates do not deal directly with patients on a day-to-day basis. Instead, they shape policy, manage business outcomes and lead our nation's health-related organizations in a way that serves individual patients by helping to improve health care and long-term care delivery.
"The management of health care and long-term care organizations is considered to be one of the fastest growing career fields in the United States," said Rick Wallace, Health Organizations Administration Program coordinator and assistant professor. "An education in health organizations administration can take you in many different and exciting career directions in the health industry.”
Information: www.nsuok.edu/HOA.
