NSU offers students free COVID-19 tests

Northeastern State University has received an initial shipment of 4,000 BinaxNOW Ag Card Tests (COVID-19 tests).
According to the Oklahoma Health Department, these tests are only to be used for students at this time. Students are not required to be tested. However, if a student elects to be tested, they may do so at no personal expense.
These FREE tests are only available to enrolled students. To receive your BinaxNOW test, please schedule an appointment with one of the following:
Student-Athletes— Contact the NSU Athletic Department, (918) 444-3921.
All other students may contact one of the following providers:
Students in Tahlequah — NEO Health (next to the RiverHawk Wellness Center), 529 Oak Ave., (918) 444-2126.
Students in Muskogee — NEO Health Muskogee, 1328 S. York St., (918) 683-0470.
Students in Broken Arrow — Arkansas Verdigris Valley Health/Coweta Health Center, 607 S. Broadway, Coweta, (918) 486-5564. (not offering BinaxNOW test; however, will provide students COVID-19 testing at no charge)
During the winter break, NSU had over two million square feet of academic, athletic, office and student space sanitized.
Students are asked not to forget the 3 W’s – wear a mask, wash your hands regularly and watch your social distance. Students who need a mask may stop by the University Center on the Tahlequah campus or by the dean’s office at the Muskogee or Broken Arrow campuses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.