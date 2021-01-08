NSU offers students free COVID-19 tests

Paul Kenneth Land, age 88, of Muskogee, OK passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 in Tahlequah, OK. Paul was born in Sallisaw, OK on May 3, 1932 the son of D.G. and Jewell Land. Survivors include 2 daughters: Gayla Turner and husband Tommy of Muskogee, Jan Anshutz of Modesto, CA; 1 son: Stew…