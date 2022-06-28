NSU President's Leadership Class members honored

Pictured are the 2022 President’s Leadership Class graduates. First row from left to right: Megan Warren, Aspen Ford, Kelby Wilson, Lauren Frost, Matthew “Turner” Howk, Hannah Reynolds and Meagan Wilcox. Second row from left to right: Timber Hardbarger, Kyleigh Harrell, Jackie Barrett, Heidi Avery, Abigail Pack, Emily Carver, Mason Pack, Caleb Swank, Kenneth “Chase” Vance and Austin Condict. Third row from left to right: Audra Cunningham, Caitlin Urie, Allyson Neep, Brennan Barrick, Brooke Hatchette and Jeffrey “Blake” Faulkner. Not pictured is Bailey Edmonds.