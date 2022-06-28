NSU President's Leadership Class members honored

Twenty-four Oklahoma students were honored as President’s Leadership Class members as they recently graduated or will graduate in December 2022 from Northeastern State University.
The students were chosen as high school seniors after a rigorous review of their leadership and service activities, awards, academic transcript and college entrance exam scores, letters of recommendation and an in-person interview by PLC alumni and staff.
NSU President Steve Turner and wife Penny celebrated the President’s Leadership Class graduates at a dinner in April.
Each PLC recipient received a four-year scholarship valued at over $10,000 per year, which included a tuition waiver for up to 18 undergraduate hours, $1,200 towards an on-campus housing option and a $750 stipend from the NSU Foundation each semester. If they graduated early, these benefits could be applied toward a graduate degree at NSU for the remainder of those four years.
PLC graduating seniors also receive an all-expense-paid trip led by Turner that focuses on our nation’s leadership and history. Destinations have included Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Boston.
PLC members must participate and become leaders in campus organizations and/or extracurricular activities, as well as maintain a 3.25 grade point average while at NSU.
Prior PLC alumni have become leaders in state government, optometry and other health care fields, education and business administration, as well as local and community decision makers.
Graduating NSU PLC members from the Muskogee area include:
• Fort Gibson — Jeffrey “Blake” Faulkner, Brooke Hatchette, Meagan Wilcox.
• Tahlequah — Aspen Ford, Abigail Pack, Mason Pack.
• Wagoner — Austin Condict, Lauren Frost.
