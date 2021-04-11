NSU program helps with degree completion

Northeastern State University officials want to help individuals who started but may not have finished getting a college degree.
NSU will host a virtual Reach Higher Reconnect event 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday for those who have completed some college credits and would like to learn more about options for completing their degree while balancing family, work and financial obligations. Representatives from admissions, financial aid and advisement offices will be in attendance virtually.
For more information on the event, visit www.nsuok.edu/ReachHigher or call (918) 444-5034.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.