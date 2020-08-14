NSU receives Oklahoma Certified Healthy Campus award

Northeastern State University has received the Oklahoma Certified Healthy Campus award.
This award is part of the Certified Healthy Oklahoma Program, a free, voluntary statewide certification that showcases businesses, campuses, communities, congregations, early childhood programs, restaurants and schools that are committed to supporting healthy choices through environmental and policy change. These entities are working to improve the health of Oklahomans by implementing elements, policies and programs that will help Oklahomans eat better, move more and be tobacco free.
“This past year our major addition was the lactation rooms on campus,” said Dr. Jerrid Freeman, vice president of Student Affairs. “This year, we are planning to get certified to offer wellness coaching for students.”
Scoring for the program and award is judged by 10 criteria categories: alignment with the missions of higher education; socio ecological-based practice; collaborative practice; cultural competency; theory and evidence-based practice: tobacco; theory and evidence-based practice: nutrition and physical activity; theory and evidence-based practice: stress and mental health issues; theory and evidence-based practice: alcohol, drug, and other addiction issues; theory and evidence-based practice: prevention and safety; and continuing professional development and service.
“The health and well-being of our students is a priority,” said Sara Swarer, Outreach and Prevention coordinator. “And we will continue to offer the programming and services needed to keep our ‘excellence’ status.”
NSU is one of 42 campuses certified in Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.