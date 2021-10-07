NSU releases continuing education catalog

The Northeastern State University Continuing Education has released its fall catalog.
More than 400 course and certificate options are available for learners of all ages. Some of the programs offered this year include finance, criminal justice and music.
Dean of NSU’s College of Extended Learning Dr. Eloy Chavez said that continuing education courses are ideal for learners’ busy work and family schedules because many are offered online and are self-paced.
NSU Continuing Education also offers many finance-based courses. The online certificate in financial essentials introduces non-financial managers to the essentials of finance by building knowledge of financial terminology and how to calculate key management indicators. Accounting and finance for entrepreneurs and personal finance are also being offered this semester.
Criminal justice courses include Crime Scene Investigator I, II, III and IV. The courses are taught through a partnership between NSU Continuing Education and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation by OSBI agents and other approved law enforcement personnel on the NSU Broken Arrow campus.
The Community Music Academy offers music education lessons at a variety of skill levels for all ages. Private lessons are available year-round on the Tahlequah campus for voice and most instruments.
Students who already hold academic degrees can also use these courses as an opportunity to enhance their degree and gain specialized skills in their chosen field.
“Continuing education is just that,” Chavez said. “A continuance of education for job enhancement in building a career pathway.”
To view the NSU Continuing Education fall 2021 catalog and to learn more about the courses offered, visit www.nsuok.edu/ce.
