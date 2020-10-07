NSU RiverHawks Scholar Program to host virtual open house

Northeastern State University’s RiverHawks Scholar Program, Oklahoma’s first college program for students with mild/moderate intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, will host a virtual open house 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Program director Justin Chase and coordinator Ashleigh West will discuss RHS program goals, which are based on four pillars: Independent living, social skills, academics and career readiness. The ultimate goal is for the scholars to live independently and be gainfully employed in something they enjoy after they complete the program.
There also will be question-and-answer sessions with Campus Police, Student Affairs/HawkReach, Student Engagement, Bursar Services, The FIT and Sodexo (food service) representatives. Participants will have the opportunity to ask current RHS students about their experiences to date. The event will conclude with virtual campus tours from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Information: (918) 444-3711, or visit www.nsuok.edu/RHScholar. To register for the Open House, visit https://bit.ly/2CJgbM6.
