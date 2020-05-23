NSU selects 2020 Outstanding Graduate Student

Northeastern State University has selected Shana Fields of Guthrie as the 2020 Outstanding Graduate Student.
This award recognizes graduate students who demonstrate excellence in scholarship and leadership, and a demonstrative impact on fellow students, NSU, their profession or the community. Candidates are nominated and selected entirely by graduate faculty.
Fields graduated spring 2020 with a Master of Science in library media and information technology. She was awarded a scholarship from the Oklahoma Library Association and the Guthrie Public School District Teacher of the Month award in February 2019.
During her time at NSU, Fields was engaged in professional programs such as the American Library Association, American Association of School Librarians, Oklahoma School Librarians and Oklahoma Library Association.
“I am grateful to the faculty at NSU for selecting me as an Outstanding Graduate,” said Fields. “I’ve enjoyed my time at NSU. My adviser, instructors and students have all been exceptional. I feel like my education has prepared me and has helped me and other students to be outstanding librarians, and I am so grateful.”
Fields will be starting her third year as library media specialist for Guthrie Upper Elementary School.
