NSU Sequoyah Institute announces season lineup

Northeastern State University’s Sequoyah Institute has announced the 2022-23 season lineup for its popular performing arts series.
For the upcoming season the Sequoyah Institute is temporarily relocating shows from the NSU Center for the Performing Arts to the NSU Playhouse and the NSU Jazz Lab downtown. The reason for relocating the performing art series from its traditional home in the NSU Center for Performing Arts is to make room for theater technology updates at the local entertainment venue on the Tahlequah campus.
Assistant Dean of the College of Liberal Arts at NSU and theatre professor Dr. Robyn Pursley said they are excited for the upcoming season, especially welcoming patrons to enjoy performances in spaces they might not typically associate with the performing arts series.
“Being in those different spaces allowed us to look at some different types of shows than what we would normally bring into the much larger Center for the Performing Arts,” Pursley said. “Being in the NSU Playhouse and Jazz Lab allows us to bring in some more intimate shows that I think the audience will really enjoy.”
The performing art series kicks off on Nov. 3 with a National Theatre screening of “Jack Absolute Flies Again” at the NSU Playhouse. A comedic play set in 1940, it follows a British pilot who flies home after an aerial dog fight to win the heart of his old flame, a young heiress who demands to be loved on her own very particular terms.
The next performance will take place on Nov. 16 and 17 at the NSU Jazz Lab. The Go for Baroque Quarter will perform chamber music these two nights. The ensemble utilizes the traditional instrumentation of violin, cello, harpsichord and trumpet, and also includes the sounds of flugelhorn and guitar to entertain the audience.
Moving into the New Year, the performing arts series will return to the NSU Playhouse on Jan. 25 and 26 where Face Vocal Band featuring Tahlequah native Anderson Daniel will perform. This acapella band starred on NBC’s “The Sing Off.”
The series will then continue on April 19 and 20 with Arsenic & Old Lace featuring NSU alumnus Chris Harrod performing at the NSU Playhouse. This performance will pay homage to the 40th anniversary of the NSU Playhouse and will look back on those traditions that made this long-standing venue so popular with the community. Attendees will also be treated to performances from NSU alumni who will take the playhouse stage once more.
Concluding the 2022-23 performing arts series will be River City Players: 40 Years of Favorites at the NSU Playhouse during Spring 2023. This show will bring together favorite aspects of the River City Players four-decade history.
“We’re super excited about the 40th season of River City Players,” Pursley said. “We’re working with some of the original directors and performers from as far back as the 1980s to get ideas about favorite songs and traditions with River City Players.”
For more information about tickets and showtimes: goriverhawkstickets.com or call (918) 444-4500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.