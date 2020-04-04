NSU student chosen for Newman Civic Fellowship

Northeastern State University senior Jayci Jones is one of 290 students selected for the 2020-2021 cohort of Newman Civic Fellows by Campus Connect, a Boston-based nonprofit organization working to advance the public purposes of higher education.
Jones carries a double major in political science and history. She plans to seek her law degree from the University of Tulsa. She has held many leadership roles at NSU, including director of Rookie Bridge Camp, senator, judicial chair and vice president for the Northeastern Student Government Association and executive position in Delta Zeta sorority. Jones is vice president of Student Government within Student Engagement at NSU and helps to organize food drives, toy drives, community service events and more.
"I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to expand my knowledge of public service as part of such a unique program,” Jones said. “I am so grateful that NSU gave me the opportunity to apply and be accepted as a Newman Civic Fellow. It is just one of the ways that my time in undergrad has shaped my future. The experiences I have had at Northeastern helped instill a passion for public service, and I hope the skills I learn in this program will help me give back to my alma mater in the future."
The Newman Civic Fellowship, named for Campus Compact co-founder Frank Newman, is a one-year experience emphasizing personal, professional and civic growth for students who have demonstrated a capacity for leadership and an investment in solving public problems. Through the fellowship, Campus Compact provides a variety of learning and networking opportunities, including a national conference of Newman Civic Fellows. The fellowship also provides fellows with access to apply for exclusive scholarship and post-graduate opportunities.
Campus Compact is a national coalition of over 1,000 colleges and universities committed to the public purposes of higher education.
