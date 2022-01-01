NSU student earns award for research

Northeastern State University student Hunter Hodson was awarded an Outstanding Student Water Research Poster award at the Oklahoma Governor’s Water Conference and Research Symposium this month.
The Olive native's research poster titled, “Comparison of Macroinvertebrate Communities Found in Invasive and Native Tree Leaf Litter,” was recognized along with three other student research posters.
Entries were judged by water experts from the Oklahoma Water Resources Center and the United States Geological Survey. Poster winners were awarded $300 each for their accomplishments.
“It was very gratifying when I learned that my work on this research project had paid off,” Hodson said. “I also felt overwhelmingly thankful for all the people who have helped me with this project.”
Hodson has worked with instructors, mentors and peers to further his research.
Dr. Elizabeth Waring, assistant professor of biology, has served as Hodson’s research adviser during his time at NSU.
“I've known Hunter for a few years now. He was in the very first class I taught at NSU in the fall of 2019. Seeing him in multiple classes has allowed us to build a strong mentor/mentee relationship,” Waring said.
A longstanding partnership between NSU and the Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) has also aided Hodson and other students’ research by providing a laboratory, equipment and GRDA personnel to instruct on campus.
Kate Wollman, a GRDA ecologist, serves as an adjunct professor in the GRDA lab at NSU where she has assisted many students like Hodson complete research projects.
“We work with students so they are eventually self-sufficient with their research. I think that adds more value to the research experience. Students are able to gain real-job concepts working with GRDA staff, which can better prepare them for internships, graduate school or the job force,” Wollman said.
Hodson is a senior studying integrative biology with a focus on organismic biology. After graduation, he plans to complete a Master of Science in Biology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.