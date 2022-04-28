NSU to celebrate women in jazz

TAHLEQUAH —The Northeastern State University Department of Music will celebrate the women of jazz for International Jazz Day with a performance on Saturday.
Vocalist Cynthia Simmons and the NSU Jazz Ensemble will be featured at the event. The show will take place at 7 p.m. in the NSU Center for the Performing Arts. The performance is free and open to the public.
Simmons has connected with the Tulsa jazz community and over the years, has become one of the more recognized and popular jazz vocalists in the area. Her career took off largely due to connections made through social media.
Simmons has been featured in several festivals such as the TEG International Jazz Fest, Big Bands, Big Voices: The Concert! The Chet Baker Festival, The Rose Festival, The International Jazz Day Celebration and the Postoak Wine and Jazz Festival.
Information: Dr. Clark Gibson, gibson07@nsuok.edu or at (918) 444-4602.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.