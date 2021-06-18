Northeastern State University and the College of Education will host speakers for a series of professional development workshops.
Mathew Portell and Dr. J.K. Yun will speak on different topics involving education.
The Department of Psychology & Counseling will join NSU and the College of Education to host Mathew Portell on 10 a.m. to noon June 25. He will present “In the Midst of Opportunity: A Trauma-Informed Paradigm Shift” which focuses on implementing trauma-informed techniques in educational settings. Portell serves as the principal of Fall-Hamilton Elementary in Nashville, Tennessee, that has been internationally recognized for its innovative practices surrounding trauma.
Yun will finish out the workshop series from 10 a.m. to noon July 23 in his presentation hosted by NSU, the College of Education and the Department of Health and Kinesiology. His presentation titled “Lessons I Learned from Adapted Physical Education: Tips for Educators” highlights assisted physical education for people with disabilities. Yun’s work and research focuses on promoting healthy and active lifestyles for all individuals through adapted physical education.
All of the workshops are free and will take place virtually. Registration can be completed online and all are welcome to attend.
To register for “In the Midst of Opportunity: A Trauma-Informed Paradigm Shift,” June 25, visit https://bit.ly/3g1adul.
To register for “Lessons I Learned from Adapted Physical Education: Tips for Educators,” July 23, visit https://rb.gy/bnxlyd.
