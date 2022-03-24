NSU to host Riverhawk Hype

Northeastern State University will celebrate newly accepted students at RiverHawk Hype on Saturday.
Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the NSU Tahlequah campus and learn about their next steps as accepted students. Throughout the event they will receive information on advising and class selection, scholarships and housing.
Students will also get a head start at finding their fit on campus by exploring student clubs and organizations, study abroad programs, Greek Life and more.
All students accepted to NSU for the summer or fall 2022 terms are invited to register for the event. Lunch and entertainment will be provided.
For more information and to register for RiverHawk Hype, visit www.nsuok.edu/riverhawkhype.
For more information on how to apply to NSU, visit apply.nsuok.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.