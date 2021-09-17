Northeastern State University will host Senior Day events on Sept. 21 and 23 for high school seniors.
During Senior Day, students will have the opportunity to tour the NSU Tahlequah campus and facilities, including the residence halls, to get to know more about life on campus.
Attendees will also be able to speak with NSU professors about degrees and majors and talk with current students who represent NSU's student organizations.
The Senior Day programming will also feature presentations from scholarships, admissions, student life and more.
All students will receive a free T-shirt and lunch is provided for students and their guests. There will also be scholarship and giveaway opportunities for students in attendance.
Check-in for both Senior Day events will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the NSU Center for the Performing Arts.
Parking will be available at the John Vaughan Library and bus parking will be available at the Doc Wadley stadium. Shuttles will be available.
Registration is free and open to high school seniors. Due to capacity limitations, registration must be completed prior to the event. For more information and to register for a 2021 Senior Day, call the Office of Admissions and Recruitment at (918) 444-4675 or visit www.nsuok.edu/SeniorDay.
