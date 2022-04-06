NSU to host VIP Junior Day

Northeastern State University will welcome high school juniors to find their fit on campus at VIP Junior Day on April 13.
Students will learn how to navigate the college search process before entering their senior year of high school. They also will have the opportunity to meet with their university representatives and receive information about NSU scholarships.
Check-in will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the kick-off welcome session starting at 10 a.m.
Programming will begin at 10:15 a.m., followed by a lunch break at 11:30 a.m. and ending with a campus tour at 12:30 p.m.
Those interested should register before the event. All student attendees will receive a free lunch and a T-shirt at the event.
To learn more about VIP Junior Day or to register, visit www.nsuok.edu/juniorday.
