NSU to offer Advanced Placement Summer Institute

Northeastern State University is partnering with the State Department of Education for Oklahoma to offer the 2021 Advanced Placement Summer Institute.
The Advanced Placement Summer Institute is a virtual program available to new and experienced AP and Pre-AP teachers. The institute will hold three sessions lasting four days each. Sessions will convene over Zoom Monday through Thursday of their given week from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Each session will have 24 different AP courses and subjects for teachers to choose from including statistics, music theory and Spanish.
To learn more about the 2021 Advanced Placement Summer Institute program at NSU visit https://academics.nsuok.edu/continuingeducation/.
In addition to offering the Advanced Placement Summer Institute program, the NSU Continuing Education Department has a number of other summer programs and courses available in a variety of fields.
Several new courses for web development are being offered. These classes provide workforce-ready skills and certification opportunities. The front-end web developer program provides training for building websites using HTML, installing and configuring JavaScript, using GitHub and many other skills needed for careers in web development.
Upon completion of the front-end web developer program, learners can take exams to receive certifications such as the Microsoft Technology Associate 98-375 HTML5 Application Development Fundamentals Certification and the National Workforce Career Association Front-End Web Developer Certification.
The Certificate in Data Analytics program is another offering that provides learners with skills that can be transferred directly into the workforce. Courses offered in this program include Statistics as a Managerial Tool and Tools of Data Analysis.
For information about NSU Continuing Education and to register for courses, visit www.nsuok.edu/ce.
