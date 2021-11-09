A ceremony featuring the unveiling of a new veterans monument will be 11:30 a.m. Nov. 15 at the Hall of Fame Room at Northeastern State University's Jack Dobbins Field House.
Those scheduled to attend include Brig. Gen. Jon Harrison, artist Joel Randell, NSU President Steve Turner, NSU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Debbie Landry, Chair of the Regional University System of Oklahoma’s Board of Regents Connie Reilly, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., and other NSU and area organization representatives, legislators and military personnel.
