NSU tribal studies center moves

NSU and tribal officials are working together to fund the renovation of a space in the University Center to be the new home for the Center for Tribal Studies. The Cherokee Nation has pledged $300,000 in support of the project. Pictured are officials from the Cherokee Nation and NSU celebrating this partnership with a check presentation of the first $100,000 in April in support of the project. Above, from left: Director for the NSU Center for Tribal Studies Sara Barnett, NSU Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Dr. Jerrid Freeman, Cherokee Nation District 2 Tribal Councilor Dr. Candessa Teehee, Cherokee Nation Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., Cherokee Nation Education Services Executive Director Mark Vance, Acting Deputy Executive Director of Cherokee Nation Education Services Aaron Emberton, Dr. Steve Turner, NSU President, Cherokee Nation District 1 Tribal Councilor Rex Jordan, NSU Vice President of University Relations Dan Mabery, Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Tina Glory-Jordan, Cherokee Nation Chief of Staff Corey Bunch, NSU Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Debby Landry, NSGA President Brooklyn Neff, Cherokee Nation Executive Administration Special Projects Officer Camerin Fite-James, and NSU Director of Research & Sponsored Programs Jessica Secratt.