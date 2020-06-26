NSU tuition, fees to remain same

Northeastern State University has announced that tuition and mandatory fees will not increase for the upcoming school year, despite continued decreases in state appropriations.
For perspective, NSU will receive about $11.7 million less for fiscal year 21 than it did 13 years ago.
“COVID-19 effects on daily life, the economy and students’ opportunities for education contribute to the decrease in state funding,” said NSU President Steve Turner. “We want to support our students and their families who have been negatively impacted by the virus and the subsequently weakened economy by keeping tuition affordable and making a college degree accessible.”
Along with no increase in tuition, scholarship funding for the upcoming year remains strong and is funded at the same level as the previous year.
“With this budget, we have made every effort to contain costs while providing essential student services that support a quality affordable education,” Turner said.
Turner said he is committed to making this a great year for the students of Northeastern, just as the institution has done for well over a century — by working together and supporting each other.
