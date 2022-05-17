NSU works to offer micro-credentials

Northeastern State University officials are working with state officials and employers to create micro-credentials as an affordable, flexible way for students to earn in-demand skills.
With no shortage of academic rigor, NSU micro-credentials allow students to “stack the workforce deck” for advancement and marketability, as well as provide a pathway toward a future degree should they choose.
“A micro-credential allows students to focus on a specific set of industry or discipline skills that employers are seeking,” Director of Career Services at NSU Shannon Schwaebler said. “Because the credential requires a shorter time commitment than a degree, the student can more quickly prove their competency to their current or future employers.”
For the 2022 fiscal year, the Oklahoma State Regents of Higher Education allocated $1.8 million in micro-credential and rapid re-employment funds to jump start micro-credential use in the state.
NSU was among 19 institutions participating in the Workforce Micro-credentials and Rapid Re-employment Initiative which allocated $40,000 grants to assist the institutions in developing micro-credentials in collaboration with employers and award scholarships to students seeking to participate. In addition to the OSRHE grant, the university is working to pilot how additional micro-credentials will work at NSU, said Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Debbie Landry.
NSU Dean of the College of Business & Technology Dr. Janet Buzzard said the college has been creating certificates designed for workers wanting to learn or retrain a specific skill. She said while earning a certificate requires completing 12-18 credit hours, earning a micro-credential means completing even fewer credit hours.
“We are breaking down our traditional credit-hour system into more of a competency-based achievement,” Buzzard said.
Buzzard said another way to think of micro-credentials is as an endorsement of a person’s skills.
According to her, earning a micro-credential and the accompanying digital badge is another way for students to show employers that they meet certain competencies while working towards a certificate or a degree.
At NSU, micro-credentials will be represented as branded digital badges that explain the skills and competencies the student gained. Students in the Alternative Certification for Educators (ACE) Institute program were the first to receive these digital badges as NSU continues to develop the process.
Dr. Vanessa Anton, dean of the College of Education, said ACE provides critical training in classroom management and pedagogy for career professionals transitioning into a teaching career. Those with a bachelor's or master's degree in a non-education field who are seeking alternative certification as an Oklahoma teacher in grades 5-12 through the Alternative Placement Program are eligible.
“Students will earn graduate credit for each course, as well as a badge representing the specific skills and competencies,” NSU Graduate College Dean Dr. Cari Weaver Keller said. “Badges may be shared on social media platforms such as LinkedIn, as well as in email signature lines and electronic resumes. Potential employers can easily click on the badge to review your course completion and review the specific skills possessed.”
As of the spring 2022 semester, NSU has issued 387 badges to students participating in the ACE Institute program.
Buzzard said another benefit of micro-credentials is that they create another avenue for learners to pursue additional education or training.
Dr. Kim Williams, dean of the NSU-Muskogee campus, said those attending college are not necessarily the traditional 18-year-olds directly out of high school.
“Micro-credentials allow individuals to start a post-secondary education at any stage of life, and they provide the flexibility needed for those balancing working full-time and other responsibilities with a desire to earn college credit,” she said.
Micro-credentials are a relatively new concept meant to address employment needs, whether someone is a student, job seeker or employer, and expand access to in-demand education and training, said Schwaebler.
A strong employer-institution relationship along with flexible programming are crucial components to the success of offering micro-credentials. Schwaebler said NSU is exploring ways to work with employers who may be interested in participating in reimbursement or cost sharing opportunities.
Buzzard said there are a number of companies interested in providing tuition assistance to employees as they seek to upskill their workforce. She added it is part of a strategy to also meet retention goals while improving employee skills.
Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Dr. Jerrid Freeman said NSU continues to engage in conversations with employers and students regarding their specific education and training needs. NSU is working to prioritize flexible, efficient, and effective educational experiences that meet those needs.
“Connections to employers not only strengthens the education students receive with their micro-credential and/or certificate, but also ensures employees are best prepared for success in the workplace and in their chosen career,” Freeman said. “Institutions must engage regularly in identifying workforce needs and adapting their content and delivery methods to meet their student’s and employer needs.”
For more information about micro-credentials and other NSU workforce initiatives visit www.nsuok.edu/workforce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.